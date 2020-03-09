Search

'It's nice as a grown-up to begin your career' - Novelist turned artist proud of first solo exhibition

PUBLISHED: 16:37 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 09 March 2020

Sue Welfare, an artist from Downham Market, has had her first solo exhibition put up at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: Sue Welfare

Sue Welfare, an artist from Downham Market, has had her first solo exhibition put up at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: Sue Welfare

A Norfolk artist who has launched her first solo exhibition is happy to see her lifelong dream come into fruition.

Sue Welfare, an artist from Downham Market, has had her first solo exhibition put up at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: Sue Welfare

Sue Welfare, an artist and printmaker from Downham Market, opened her first solo exhibition at the Welney Wetland Centre in Wisbech.

The mother-of-four, who was born in Denver, decided on the career change two years ago after being a novelist for 25 years.

She said: 'It's really nice as a grown-up to begin your career and I'm delighted to have my work at Welney.

'It was something I always wanted to try.

Sue Welfare, an artist from Downham Market, has had her first solo exhibition put up at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: Sue WelfareSue Welfare, an artist from Downham Market, has had her first solo exhibition put up at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: Sue Welfare

'I thought if I never do it now, then when am I ever going to get the opportunity to?'

The self-taught artist, who has lived in Norfolk all her life, said she loves and is inspired by the county's coast and countryside.

Ms Welfare said: 'I do lots of sketching beforehand.

'I just go out with a pencil and often take pictures.

'I just love the landscape. Norfolk is not short of inspiration.

'I like to go to places like Blakeney and Wells-next-the-Sea, that coastline is just gorgeous.'

The 63-year-old said she is proud to be following her dream at this point in her life.

She said: 'I'm just really excited to be doing it, it's something I've always wanted to do.

'I asked the centre to display my work and there was a long waiting list and it took around 18 months for me to get it.

'I'm really proud for it to be displayed and I got a real moment of joy when I saw it all on the walls.

'The reaction has been great and I've had a lot of nice comments.

'People have been really curious about it and I'm delighted to see different types of work displayed.'

Ms Welfare will be part of Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios in May to June.

She said: 'I'm keen to do more solo work and have got a really busy year planned.

'I've now ploughed into it full time and also offer workshops to people wanting to learn about printing.'

You can contact Ms Welfare on her Facebook page - Sue Welfare Artist & Printmaker.

