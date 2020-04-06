Search

Advanced search

‘We cannot wait any longer’ - Sue Ryder ‘on brink of closure’ as it makes urgent appeal

PUBLISHED: 00:10 07 April 2020

A dementia cafe in Lowestoft run by the Sue Ryder foundation. Picture: Nick Butcher

A dementia cafe in Lowestoft run by the Sue Ryder foundation. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Sue Ryder charity that has 20 shops in Norfolk and Waveney is on the brink of closure and “will lose its hospices” without emergency funding, it has said.

A new Sue Ryder Junior shop being opened in Fakenham by Thetford Town Crier Mike Wabe. Picture: Matthew UsherA new Sue Ryder Junior shop being opened in Fakenham by Thetford Town Crier Mike Wabe. Picture: Matthew Usher

Without funds, the palliative care charity said it will be forced to close its hospices and stop caring for people in their own homes within months.

It anticipates a £12 million funding gap over the next three months, with fundraisers cancelled and its shops closed during the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Volunteer Katie Smedmor at the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtVolunteer Katie Smedmor at the Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

MORE: Here to Help directory - Those in Norfolk who are helping others

Among its East of England specialist centres is The Chantry based in Ipswich, caring for people with a range of neurological conditions such as Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis; and Thorpe Hall Hospice the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

It also operates community-based services such as Dementia Together, a service in partnership with Norfolk and Suffolk Dementia Alliance.

Sue Ryder centre The Chantry based in Ipswich cares for people with a range of neurological conditions. Picture: Debbie HumphrySue Ryder centre The Chantry based in Ipswich cares for people with a range of neurological conditions. Picture: Debbie Humphry

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, statutory funding covered a third of the charity’s end-of-life care costs. The rest came from fundraising and income from its 450 charity shops.

Its shops are familiar on many high streets including Wroxham, Stalham, North Walsham, Cromer and Sheringham, Holt, East Dereham, Swaffham, Fakenham and Hunstanton; as well as Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay.

Sue Ryder charity shop in Sheringham. Picture: Antony KellySue Ryder charity shop in Sheringham. Picture: Antony Kelly

It has four stores in Norwich including a specialist vintage and retro shop in Bridewell Alley, while it has both charity shops and furniture shops in King’s Lynn and Downham Market.

MORE: Foodbank’s distribution centres close down due to coronavirus fears

The charity had originally asked the government for support and now, out of “desperation”, is turning to the public for help with an emergency appeal.

Hope Allmark, shop assistant at Sue Ryder's vintage and retro store in Bridewell Alley, Norwich. Picture: Sue RyderHope Allmark, shop assistant at Sue Ryder's vintage and retro store in Bridewell Alley, Norwich. Picture: Sue Ryder

Heidi Travis, Sue Ryder chief executive, said: “We have been calling on the government to support us but no funding has materialised.

“The country will lose its hospices at a time when they are needed most. This is a plea and no less, we cannot wait any longer.

The shopfront of Sue Ryder's store in Bridewell Alley, Norwich. Picture: Sue RyderThe shopfront of Sue Ryder's store in Bridewell Alley, Norwich. Picture: Sue Ryder

“Our doctors and nurses are working night and day to provide end-of-life care to more people now and in the coming weeks, than ever before.

“We are a critical frontline support service in the fight against coronavirus yet we are on the brink of closure.

“We are all facing something we have never faced before and we are asking the public to give whatever you can afford to help us to help those who need it most.”

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Move to install 20 metre tall 5G mast sparks concern from neighbours

The existing mast on Newmarket Road. The new one would be installed to the right of the lamppost. Pic: Google Street View.

Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace wanted man

Dougie Wicks is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘We cannot wait any longer’ - Sue Ryder ‘on brink of closure’ as it makes urgent appeal

A dementia cafe in Lowestoft run by the Sue Ryder foundation. Picture: Nick Butcher

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Key questions after Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Photo credit: Simon Dawson/PA Wire
Drive 24