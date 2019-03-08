'A light has gone out in our lives': Tributes to 'Mrs Southwold' who served council for 17 years
PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 19 August 2019
The death of a popular former mayor has been described as "a light going out in the lives of many" in a coastal community.
Sue Doy's "infectious enthusiasm" has been remembered after the long-serving councillor passed away earlier this month.
Ridley Burnett, chairman of the Southwold and Reydon Society, said: "A light has gone out in the lives of many of us and we are much poorer for it.
"Sue was a consistent and enthusiastic voice, particularly on the provision of housing for local people.
"She also helped to organise our annual Awards for Excellence, where her knowledge and experience as a Southwold councillor, mayor and resident gave her a special ability to find and support unsung heroes and heroines for nomination.
"Eventually, she too received an Excellence Award for her own widespread involvement in the life of Southwold and Reydon, the British Legion, her assiduous and long-standing membership of Southwold council and its many committees and innumerable charitable causes.
"Personally, I shall miss her cheerful and shrewd contributions to our meetings, and her supply of biscuits, her twinkling look, her style, and her frequent warm-hearted family announcements on Facebook."
John Stewart, former president of the society, described the 82-year-old as a "Mrs Southwold."
He said: "Sue's rare gift of being, on the one hand meticulous about observing confidentiality when required and, on the other hand, being wonderfully indiscreet when circumstances allowed.
"We've had several Mr Southwolds over the years, and Sue was a Mrs Southwold.
"We'll miss her infectious enthusiasm."
As well as serving as mayor of Southwold in 2009-10, she also sat on the town council for 17 years.
Former mayor and president of the society Michael Rowan-Robinson said: "I was very sad to hear about Sue's death. She was a great Southwold character and was involved in so many aspects of Southwold life.
"It was a revelation to walk down the High Street with her because she knew everybody.
"She was a thoroughly nice person and resolutely committed to the interests of those born and bred in Southwold.
"She was a good friend to me when I joined the town council and we worked together on several issues to do with the environment of the town.
"When I was asked to stand as mayor, I went to see her and her support was crucial to my agreeing to stand.
"She accompanied me on my first out-of-town civic function and again I discovered she knew everybody in Suffolk.
"She will leave a huge hole in Southwold life and I will miss her greatly."