'A light has gone out in our lives': Tributes to 'Mrs Southwold' who served council for 17 years

Tributes have been paid to former Southwold mayor Sue Doy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The death of a popular former mayor has been described as "a light going out in the lives of many" in a coastal community.

Southwold mayor Sue Doy during her mayoral year taking part in a sponsered cycle and treadmill relay at St Felix School, Reydon, to raise money to enable the old Southwold town sign to be replaced by a new design. PHOTO: James Bass Southwold mayor Sue Doy during her mayoral year taking part in a sponsered cycle and treadmill relay at St Felix School, Reydon, to raise money to enable the old Southwold town sign to be replaced by a new design. PHOTO: James Bass

Sue Doy's "infectious enthusiasm" has been remembered after the long-serving councillor passed away earlier this month.

Ridley Burnett, chairman of the Southwold and Reydon Society, said: "A light has gone out in the lives of many of us and we are much poorer for it.

"Sue was a consistent and enthusiastic voice, particularly on the provision of housing for local people.

"She also helped to organise our annual Awards for Excellence, where her knowledge and experience as a Southwold councillor, mayor and resident gave her a special ability to find and support unsung heroes and heroines for nomination.

Sue Doy collects her certificate from Barrie Remblance during the Southwold and Reydon Society Awards for Excellence in 2015. PHOTO: Jonathan Hadgraft Sue Doy collects her certificate from Barrie Remblance during the Southwold and Reydon Society Awards for Excellence in 2015. PHOTO: Jonathan Hadgraft

"Eventually, she too received an Excellence Award for her own widespread involvement in the life of Southwold and Reydon, the British Legion, her assiduous and long-standing membership of Southwold council and its many committees and innumerable charitable causes.

"Personally, I shall miss her cheerful and shrewd contributions to our meetings, and her supply of biscuits, her twinkling look, her style, and her frequent warm-hearted family announcements on Facebook."

John Stewart, former president of the society, described the 82-year-old as a "Mrs Southwold."

He said: "Sue's rare gift of being, on the one hand meticulous about observing confidentiality when required and, on the other hand, being wonderfully indiscreet when circumstances allowed.

Sue Doy collects a certificate of thanks for 50 years of fundraising for the Southwold and Dunwich RNLI. Pictured, from left, are: Sam Doy, Sue's grandson and helmsman of the Southwold Lifeboat, Gary Doy, son and Southwold Lifeboat operations manager, Sue Doy, David Tytler, chair Southwold and Dunwich RNLI fundraisers' committee, and Jackie Doy, daughter-in-law and souvenir secretary, Southwold and Dunwich RNLI. PHOTO: Ian H Dabbs Sue Doy collects a certificate of thanks for 50 years of fundraising for the Southwold and Dunwich RNLI. Pictured, from left, are: Sam Doy, Sue's grandson and helmsman of the Southwold Lifeboat, Gary Doy, son and Southwold Lifeboat operations manager, Sue Doy, David Tytler, chair Southwold and Dunwich RNLI fundraisers' committee, and Jackie Doy, daughter-in-law and souvenir secretary, Southwold and Dunwich RNLI. PHOTO: Ian H Dabbs

"We've had several Mr Southwolds over the years, and Sue was a Mrs Southwold.

"We'll miss her infectious enthusiasm."

As well as serving as mayor of Southwold in 2009-10, she also sat on the town council for 17 years.

Former mayor and president of the society Michael Rowan-Robinson said: "I was very sad to hear about Sue's death. She was a great Southwold character and was involved in so many aspects of Southwold life.

Southwold and Reydon Royal British Legion Womens Section president Mollie Robinson (left) cutting the cake with chairman Paddy Walker and secretary Sue Doy. PHOTO: Bill Darnell Southwold and Reydon Royal British Legion Womens Section president Mollie Robinson (left) cutting the cake with chairman Paddy Walker and secretary Sue Doy. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

"It was a revelation to walk down the High Street with her because she knew everybody.

"She was a thoroughly nice person and resolutely committed to the interests of those born and bred in Southwold.

"She was a good friend to me when I joined the town council and we worked together on several issues to do with the environment of the town.

Sue Doy, who has been described as 'Mrs Southwold'. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Sue Doy, who has been described as 'Mrs Southwold'. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

"When I was asked to stand as mayor, I went to see her and her support was crucial to my agreeing to stand.

"She accompanied me on my first out-of-town civic function and again I discovered she knew everybody in Suffolk.

"She will leave a huge hole in Southwold life and I will miss her greatly."