Sudden deaths of man and woman at home 'not suspicious', say police

Peddars Way, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Archant

Two people have died after being found by police in a Lowestoft home.

A 51-year-old man was found dead in the home by officers from Suffolk Police, who were called to Peddars Way at around 5pm on Wednesday, December 11.

A woman, aged 38, was found unresponsive at the home, before being rushed to the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, by ambulance.

However, the woman died in hospital the following day, on Thursday, December 12.

Neither death is believed to have been suspicious.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Following initial police enquiries, detectives can confirm that neither of the deaths are being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."