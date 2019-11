Person found dead in village

A person has been found dead at a home in Strumpshaw. Picture: Archant.

Emergency services are at a home in Strumpshaw after a sudden death.

Norfolk Police said they were called to an address on St Peter's Close following reports of a sudden death at the address.

Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are underway.