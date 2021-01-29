Success for north Norfolk swimmers in pre-lockdown trials
- Credit: Supplied by the club
A north Norfolk swimmer will take part in national trials after a stunning performance in the 400-metre individual medley.
North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club member Leah Harris was the fastest 17-year-old in the country in 'Level X ' trials held just before the latest lockdown, according to new rankings released by Swim England.
Miss Harris's time of 5:28.45 over 16 laps at North Walsham's Victory pool also gave her first ranking in the open category in the eastern region.
The Paston College student, who lives in Cromer, was also runner-up in the regional, open 400m freestyle with a time of 4:52.94, just behind Daisy Hill of the City of Norwich Club.
Leah said: “I have always enjoyed swimming and competing from a young age. It's good swimming with my friends and the Vikings, which supports all our achievements.”
You may also want to watch:
The Vikings' club captain, Katy Coleman of Mundesley, was third in the open 400m individual medley with 5:55.62.
Miss Coleman, who attends Cromer Academy, said: "I never expected such high rankings in the region especially as its the first occasion I have swum this event. I am looking forward to taking this event further when training resumes."
Vikings masters swimmers, Spike Buchan and Sam Watts - who is also lead coach - performed strongly in the Open 400m freestyle, with Buchan first in the Norfolk rankings and fifth in the region on 4:56.48 while Mr Watts was Norfolk's runner up and sixth on the regional table.
Other club members who made Norfolk top 10 rankings in the open events were: Isaac Buchan, sixth in 400m individual medley; Romilly Hammond, seventh in 400m freestyle; Harry Hudson, seventh in 100m individual medley; Sarah Buchan, eighth in 400m freestyle and Mr Watts, who was 10th in the 50m butterfly.
Mr Watts said: "All swimmers made good use of their time in the pool and achieved a creditable standard in the level X trials. It's been stop-start training for most of the last 12 months with the various lockdowns so I can't expect anything more for now. Hopefully, we will be able to build upon this success when restrictions are lifted.”