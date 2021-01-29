Success for north Norfolk swimmers in pre-lockdown trials

Published: 12:52 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM January 29, 2021

Katy Coleman, left, and Leah Harris from the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by the club

A north Norfolk swimmer will take part in national trials after a stunning performance in the 400-metre individual medley.

North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club member Leah Harris was the fastest 17-year-old in the country in 'Level X ' trials held just before the latest lockdown, according to new rankings released by Swim England.

Miss Harris's time of 5:28.45 over 16 laps at North Walsham's Victory pool also gave her first ranking in the open category in the eastern region.

Leah Harris from the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by the club

The Paston College student, who lives in Cromer, was also runner-up in the regional, open 400m freestyle with a time of 4:52.94, just behind Daisy Hill of the City of Norwich Club.

Leah said: “I have always enjoyed swimming and competing from a young age. It's good swimming with my friends and the Vikings, which supports all our achievements.”

You may also want to watch:

The Vikings' club captain, Katy Coleman of Mundesley, was third in the open 400m individual medley with 5:55.62.

Miss Coleman, who attends Cromer Academy, said: "I never expected such high rankings in the region especially as its the first occasion I have swum this event. I am looking forward to taking this event further when training resumes."

Vikings masters swimmers, Spike Buchan and Sam Watts - who is also lead coach - performed strongly in the Open 400m freestyle, with Buchan first in the Norfolk rankings and fifth in the region on 4:56.48 while Mr Watts was Norfolk's runner up and sixth on the regional table.

Katy Coleman from the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by the club

Other club members who made Norfolk top 10 rankings in the open events were: Isaac Buchan, sixth in 400m individual medley; Romilly Hammond, seventh in 400m freestyle; Harry Hudson, seventh in 100m individual medley; Sarah Buchan, eighth in 400m freestyle and Mr Watts, who was 10th in the 50m butterfly.

Mr Watts said: "All swimmers made good use of their time in the pool and achieved a creditable standard in the level X trials. It's been stop-start training for most of the last 12 months with the various lockdowns so I can't expect anything more for now. Hopefully, we will be able to build upon this success when restrictions are lifted.”