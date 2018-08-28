Search

Advanced search

Roller skaters end year on a high with hundreds of medals

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:00 18 December 2018

Betsy Suttie and Amelia Balls wow the crowds in Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC

Betsy Suttie and Amelia Balls wow the crowds in Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC

Retroskate ARSC

Home-grown roller skaters ended the year with an impressive haul of 225 medals.

Megan Tubby and Harmony Widdowson in action at Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSCMegan Tubby and Harmony Widdowson in action at Great Yarmouth Picture: Retroskate ARSC

The final stack of gongs came in Great Yarmouth when Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club hosted a two-day inter-club annual competition at its base in Marine Parade.

The event saw the club welcome some 500 visitors including skaters, coaches, parents and supporters making it one of the biggest sports events in the area.

Skaters aged between five and 50 years old competed for the home club winning 68 medal places, comprising 28 gold, 25 silver, and 15 bronze.

A spokesman said: “Such a big event takes months to plan, a big thank you goes out to all involved and a special mention to Dimitriv Popova of Sputnik Control Loop Solutions who sponsored the 184 medals presented to the first, second and third placings.”

Alana Ewings takes to the rink at Retroskate Picture: Retroskate ARSCAlana Ewings takes to the rink at Retroskate Picture: Retroskate ARSC

This year the club has won 225 medals across six UK competitions and four internationals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists