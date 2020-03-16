Search

Lowestoft boxer wins Tokyo Olympics qualifying event opener

PUBLISHED: 13:06 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 16 March 2020

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

British boxer Charley Davison is a step closer to qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old mother-of-three, from Lowestoft, claimed a dominant unanimous points victory over Ireland's Carly McNaul in the second round of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena on Monday afternoon.

Charley, who boxes for Attleborough BC, will now clash with Poland's Sandra Drabik in the quarter finals on Thursday, March 19.

Fighting in the blue corner for the second bout of the afternoon in the 51kg flyweight category, it was an assured opening from the GB boxer who led throughout.

Although no spectators were allowed into the Copper Box to watch from today, as measures increase in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus, Charley won all three rounds convincingly.

She twice rocked the Irish boxer in the second round with combinations, and the Cuban referee gave McNaul two standing eight counts in the final round.

At the end of the three, three minute rounds, Charley's hand was raised in victory as the five judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-26, 30-24, 30-25 and 30-25 in the GB boxer's favour.

With her sights set on securing a place in the Olympics, Charley will need to triumph in the next round in and reach the semi finals to potentially qualify.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough BC but she still trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and at her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

