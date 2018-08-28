Search

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 21 January 2019

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

The mother of a 19-year-old who died suddenly on New Year’s Day has described him as a ‘happy chap, always smiling’.

Cameron Geeson, from Great Yarmouth, had a rare condition in which a number of missing chromosomes had resulted in brain disabilities.

And six days after her car mad teenage son died, Michaela Geeson posted an open request on Facebook, asking if any Subaru drivers could follow his funeral procession.

Ms Geeson, 46, of Harbord Crescent, said that her son had loved the cars.

The response to her request was immediate.

So far, more than 20 Subaru drivers have confirmed they will attend the funeral this Thursday (January 24), following in convoy behind the hearse as Cameron makes his final journey along the seafront in Great Yarmouth to Gorleston crematorium.

Ms Geeson said her son had loved sports cars, especially Subarus.

“He was a happy chap, always smiling,” she said.

“He was a bit clumsy, a joker.”

She added that he was a “bit of a Del Boy”.

“He used to buy cheap computers and sell them for a profit,” Ms Geeson said.

The Geeson family are originally from Lincolnshire.

They moved last year from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

Cameron had attended Churchill Park Academy, a school for students with special needs.

The family had never met any of the Subaru drivers before they agreed to attend the funeral.

Mark James, 38, a member of the Norfolk and Suffolk Subaru Club, had read Ms Geeson’s post and forwarded it to other club members.

He said that twenty drivers would attend.

“To hear the Subaru was the boy’s favourite car made it worthwhile to do this for him,” Mr James said.

On Facebook, Mr James, a Great Yarmouth man, described the club as a “Subaru family” and said they would give Cameron the “best send-off we can”.

Cameron is survived by his mother and father, Kevin, 42, and two brothers - James, 16, and Daniel, 22.

The funeral will take place this Thursday (January 24), proceeding at 2pm from the seafront to Gorleston crematorium.

