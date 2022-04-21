Stunning pictures reveal rows of colourful Norfolk tulips

Gallery

The stunning tulips on display in a field near King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fields in Norfolk have come alive with a striking display of multi-coloured tulips.

Visitors have the rare opportunity to visit and walk though working fields just off the A148, near the Knight's Hill roundabout in King's Lynn.

The colourful attraction is part of the 'Tulips for Tapping' event, which raises money for the Norfolk Hospice.

Lindsey Atkin, left, and Victoria Rush from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, at the stunning tulips display in a field near King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It will be open to people from Thursday, April 21 until Monday, May 2 who have purchased tickets to tour the rows of tulips.

Last year, blooms planted by Mark Eves, of Belmont Nurseries, attracted over 6,000 visitors from all over the UK and raised £21,500.

All funds raised this year will again benefit charity Norfolk Hospice, which provides free end of life care and bereavement support to residents living in north and west Norfolk.

Tickets for the 2022 event have since sold out.

Lindsey Atkin, left, and Victoria Rush from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, at the stunning tulips display in a field near King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Belmont Nurseries, based in Terrington St Clement, is the largest grower of outdoor tulips in the UK, growing 37 varieties of tulip and other flowers on fields in Norfolk.

Victoria Rush from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, at the stunning tulips display in a field near King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lindsey Atkin, left, and Victoria Rush from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, at the stunning tulips display in a field near King's Lynn. - Credit: Denise Bradley



