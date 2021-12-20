Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night

Gallery

Brad Damms took drone images across Norfolk, including this one of Norwich at night. - Credit: Brad Damms, Minors and Brady property photographer

A Norfolk photographer has shared stunning drone shots which show the vibrant colours of the county's towns illuminated at night.

Brad Damms' beautiful aerial images of places including Norwich, Holt and Cromer come after he started taking the drone he uses to take photos of homes and sending it into the sky after dark.

The 37-year-old, who works for Minors and Brady, has been flying the drone for more than a year but has only decided in the last two weeks to take it out at night.

The drone image taken by Brad Damms of Cromer were his first ones. - Credit: Brad Damms, Minors and Brady property photographer

“My first night flight which gave me this different perspective was at Cromer,” he said.

“I went to Holt as I wanted to capture the fireworks as I never had before in this way.

“Holt looked like a different town and from there I thought that I would go around Norfolk and capture as many towns as possible at night.

“This time of year, everything is more lit up than they usually are.

“It's looking at things from a fresh perspective and I’ve wanted to share it with other people as it is not really a view other people see.”

Brad Damms used his drone to capture this shot of Great Yarmouth at night. - Credit: Brad Damms, Minors and Brady property photographer

So far, he has taken images of Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Sheringham, Holt and Cromer.

He has shared the images on social media, which has generated a lot of interest and comments.

“One person said that Great Yarmouth looked ‘Dubai-esque,” he said.

"I know it is a bit far-fetched, but it looks so nice at night time because you have all these colours."

He said despite some differences - such as the size of the drone, which weighs less than 250g - it feels the same as taking a photo holding a camera.

“You can take 30 photos, but only 10 could be good,” he said.

“It is a different view, but the principles are the same, the only difference is you don’t know the result.

Brad Damms captures the scene of Sherringham at night. - Credit: Brad Damms, Minors and Brady property photographer

“Something can look boring from the ground, but up in the air it can look completely different.”

He hopes to get out and take more photos soon, with Wroxham next on his list as he hopes to capture some images of the Broads.

