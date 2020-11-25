News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:44 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 4:49 PM November 25, 2020
Marshland High School, where a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus - Credit: Google

More than 50 high school pupils have been sent home to isolate after a Year 10 student tested positive for coronavirus.

Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech, said the student displayed symptoms and tested positive whilst away from school.

Headteacher Craig Jansen said 50  Year 10 students as well as a small number of pupils from two other year groups have now been sent home this afternoon to isolate following advice from Public Health England.

"The children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home," Mr Jansen said. "But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

"It's important to stress that the precautionary steps we have taken since the start of the school term has helped ensure there hasn't been transmission within our school community following our confirmed cases.

"We know that parents may find this latest confirmed case concerning but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation."

Pupils at the school have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Parents have also been written to today with advice on how they can support their child if they display symptoms.

