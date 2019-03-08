'My friends think I'm mad' - Two students to drive clapped out car from Norfolk to Mongolia

Ed Miles and Harry Cozens (L-R) and their Honda Jazz. Picture: Ed Miles Archant

Two students will channel Top Gear when they drive to the Mongolian desert for charity.

Edmund Miles, from Surlingham, and Harry Cozens, both 22, met at Brunel University, where they planned the drive to Mongolia for three years.

Called the Mongol Rally and run by brand The Adventurists, it promises to be the greatest motoring adventure on the planet while fundraising for charity.

Mr Miles and Mr Cozens are fundraising for Action Against Hunger and Mongol Rally's charity partner Cool Earth.

But Fast and Furious it is not - participants are limited to a 1.2-litre engine and receive no support from Mongol Rally.

Mr Miles, who will drive a 2008 Honda Jazz from Norfolk, said: "The idea is you break down and solve your own problems. Only 70pc make it to the end."

The friends set off on July 19 and anticipate a two-month journey.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/2J5I7w6