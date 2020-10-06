Students and staff sent home after third coronavirus case

Another 37 pupils, a teacher and two support staff have been told to isolate after a third youngster tested positive for coronavirus at a Norfolk secondary school.

It comes after sixth formers at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn were told to stay at home on Monday, October 5 after a student tested positive over the weekend.

Last week, 72 students and a teacher were sent home to isolate and 65 year eight8 pupils and three teachers were told to isolate the week before.

An email, which was sent to parents on Sunday, told them all Springwood sixth form students should stay at home on Monday with them able to return on Tuesday, October 6 unless they were contacted directly.

Following the latest confirmed case, the school has said 37 students, one teacher and two support staff have now been told to isolate at home until Thursday, October 15.