'Foster carers for cats': teen's dream as she creates charity Christmas cards

Graphics student Rosie Bailey, 17, with the cat Christmas cards she has designed for Lost and Found Cats Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A 17-year-old graphics student was so worried by the plight of Norfolk's lost cats that she has designs on a solution.

Rosie Bailey has designed a series of Christmas cards to raise money for Norwich-based charity Lost and Found Cats.

Her work has been printed for nothing by Mailbox Printing and Leaflet Delivery, which means that all proceeds can go to helping cats in need. The limited edition cards will net almost £250 for her chosen cause.

The Jane Austen College student, of Cozens-Hardy Road, Sprowston, said she got involved with the charity after following the story of Lola, the bus-travelling cat.

The adventurous feline boarded the bus at Spixworth in March 2014, but despite being spotted in distress by many passengers, still has not made her way home.

Miss Bailey, who hopes to work in marketing in the future, said she decided to create the cards after teaching herself digital drawing. Without giving too much away, the pictures do all contain cats - although in some of the images they are worked into subtle details, even punctuation marks.

There are three different cards in each five for £5 pack.

"The money raised will go towards things like foster carers for the cats," said Miss Bailey.

She explained that when the animals were found, they needed a safe place to go, and that foster carers looked after them until they could be re-homed. Other possible uses for the money included paying for the special halo scanners that can detect cats' microchips and vet bills that can often run into hundreds of pounds.

Lost and Found Cats started out as a Facebook group. Originally, it was a place to post pictures of strays, with the aim of re-uniting owners with their lost pets through the power of social media.

But since those early days, the volunteer-run organisation has stepped-up activities. It now rescues and re-homes cats all over Norwich and beyond.

Around 80 pets were re-homed in the last three years, and it takes special care of those that are elderly or disabled.

Grab a pack of cat cards at Facebook page PentoPad co.