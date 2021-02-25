Student thanked for 'thoughtful offer' to cut Boris Johnson's hair

Published: 1:06 PM February 25, 2021

Jack Jenkins, who has been studying level two hair at West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds, said it had been a difficult year for young hairdressers who were unable to practice during lockdown.

Jack Jenkins, a 19-year-old student hairdresser from Thetford, has received a letter from 10 Downing Street, thanking him for his "thoughtful offer" to cut Boris Johnson's hair. - Credit: Jack Jenkins

Mr Jenkins, from Thetford, is in his final year and is hoping to return to college so he can complete his exams in June - if the government's “roadmap” out of lockdown goes to plan.

He said: “It has been a tough year and it has definitely knocked my confidence because although I can practice at home, it's difficult to know whether I'm doing it correctly.

“I have not been able to do practical work on people for a while, other than my mum.

Student Jack Jenkins (right), 19, practiced hairdressing on his mother, Joanne Jenkins, during lockdown. - Credit: Joanne Jenkins

“But as soon as I go back to college, I will need models and a friend suggested that I write to Boris Johnson to ask if I could cut his hair.

“So, Mum and I composed a letter a couple of weeks ago and I didn’t think we would hear anything back, but three days ago a letter came through the door and it was from Downing Street.

“I was shocked, I was not expecting it at all.”

In a letter from Downing Street sent on behalf of Boris Johnson, signed by Mandy Godridge, it wrote: “I am writing to thank you for your letter of 1 February to the Prime Minister.

“He is currently fully occupied in leading the country’s response to the coronavirus, so has asked me to reply on his behalf.

“The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair.

“I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on."

Despite no definite answer, Mr Jenkins said he was still hopeful that Mr Johnson would one day take him up on the offer.

He added: “I would probably just give him a good shave on the sides and a trim on the top.”

Jack Jenkins, a 19-year-old student hairdresser from Thetford, has received a letter from 10 Downing Street, thanking him for his "thoughtful offer" to cut Boris Johnson's hair. Jack is pictured here with his mother, Joanne Jenkins. - Credit: Joanne Jenkins



