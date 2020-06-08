Student raises more than £3,000 after friend, 21, was diagnosed with cancer

A Norfolk student has run 248km over the course of one month to fundraise for charity after his friend was diagnosed with cancer.

James Hastings, 21, from Saxlingham Nethergate, ran 8km a day last month to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The University of Birmingham student set himself the challenge to show support for his friend, 21, who was diagnosed with leukaemia just before lockdown.

Mr Hastings had set a target of raising £500 but has smashed that figure to raise more than £3,000.

He said: “I was shocked and saddened when I heard that my friend had been diagnosed with cancer and wanted to fundraise in support of him.

“It was challenging, particularly as May was so hot, and I suffered from blisters and achiness. But all my loved ones and my friend were proud of me.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-hastings21