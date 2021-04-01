New family run pizzeria to open in seaside town

Published: 6:30 AM April 1, 2021

Ben Stubbs and his wife Charlotte are opening Stubby's Pizza in Sheringham High Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A new family-run pizzeria offering hand-stretched pizza is opening in Sheringham.

Stubby's Pizza is set to open in the former Hastings of Sheringham greengrocers, on the High Street, in April.

The new restaurant, which will specialise in Neapolitan style pizzas served in a relaxed setting, will be run by Ben Stubbs and his wife Charlotte.

Ben Stubbs and his wife Charlotte are opening Stubby's Pizza in Sheringham High Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The couple previously ran Two Hounds Pizza, a mobile catering business that specialised in weddings and events. However, the pair decided to switch to bricks and mortar, using their expertise in the hospitality industry to open their own restaurant, a departure from their food truck roots.

Mr Stubbs said after more than a decade working in other people's kitchens he never thought he would run his own restaurant but circumstances created by the pandemic changed his plans.

Ben Stubbs and his wife Charlotte are opening Stubby's Pizza in Sheringham High Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He said: "After being a chef for about 15, 16 years I never really wanted to own my own restaurant because I have seen how stressful it was."

Mr Stubbs said while Sheringham already had a number of pubs and takeaway venues he wanted to bring something different to the town.

He said: "[We want to serve] casual, laid back pizza, it's something the town doesn't have."

Mr Stubbs said transforming the former shop into a pizzeria had taken a lot of work and required a complete restructuring of the space, the majority of which had been done under coronavirus restrictions and various lockdowns.

"It's going to be a completely open kitchen, you'll be able to see the chefs and the wood-fired oven," he said. "Thirty to 40 seat restaurant, it's just going to be light and airy, freshly cooked pizza, nice beers, nice wines, just a nice chilled vibe."

Mr Stubbs said he would operate a takeaway service to begin with, then hoped to welcome people into the restaurant as lockdown restrictions permitted.

He said: "My first kitchen job was at the Shannocks, then I worked at The Lobster, it's nice to be going back to something in Sheringham.

"The big thing for me is it's really nice to be able to do something in my home town."



