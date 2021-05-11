News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New leader for West Norfolk council

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:29 PM May 11, 2021   
Stuart Dark, the new leader of West Norfolk council - Credit: Matthew Usher

West Norfolk council looks set to get a new leader at its annual meeting next week.

Stuart Dark has been selected as the new leader of the ruling Conservative group, which means he is expected to become the next leader of the council, following a vote on May 20.

Mr Dark replaces Brian Long who has been group leader and Leader of the borough council for five years.

West Norfolk council leader Brian Long - Credit: Matthew Usher

Mr Long said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as leader of the borough council and group leader and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in that time, not least of which providing much needed housing across the borough, dealing with challenging budgetary pressures, Brexit and of course responding to the national pandemic that has impacted on so many people and businesses.

"The time is right for a new leader to continue our direction of travel and to help shape the future of west Norfolk in this new post-pandemic environment."

Mr Dark, the council's cabinet member for public protection, said: "I am looking forward to taking on this role and know that I will be heavily relying on his knowledge and experience."

