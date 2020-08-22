Search

More strong winds forecast as region is hit by gusts of more than 50mph

PUBLISHED: 08:40 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 22 August 2020

Norfolk was hit by winds of more than 50mph. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Norfolk was battered by winds of more than 50mph in the wake of Storm Ellen - and the gusty weather is set to continue.

On Friday, the strongest wind recorded in the region was 54mph in Weybourne on the North Norfolk coast.

It was followed by Norwich Airport, which recorded 51mph winds, Marham with 47mph gusts and Tibenham with 46mph winds.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said winds are expected to reach up to 45mph Saturday afternoon across the county.

Gusts of more than 50mph are also forecast to return on Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said the weather was a “bit unusual” for August, although not unprecedented.

On average two Augusts in every five years record winds of more than 50mph.

Mr Bell said there would be sunny and blustery spells on Saturday with a higher chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are set to reach 23c on Saturday and 21c on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

