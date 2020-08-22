More strong winds forecast as region is hit by gusts of more than 50mph

Norfolk was hit by winds of more than 50mph. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

Norfolk was battered by winds of more than 50mph in the wake of Storm Ellen - and the gusty weather is set to continue.

EAST: Max Wind Gusts so far today...

54mph Weybourne

51mph Cranfield, Bedford, Luton Apt + Norwich Apt

47mph Lakenheath, Marham + Monks Wood

46mph Andrewsfield, Southend Apt, Stansted + Tibenham

45mph Cambridge

44mph Mildenhall, Shoeburyness + Wattishamhttps://t.co/CJpXneluDo — Dan Holley (@danholley_) August 21, 2020

On Friday, the strongest wind recorded in the region was 54mph in Weybourne on the North Norfolk coast.

It was followed by Norwich Airport, which recorded 51mph winds, Marham with 47mph gusts and Tibenham with 46mph winds.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said winds are expected to reach up to 45mph Saturday afternoon across the county.

Gusts of more than 50mph are also forecast to return on Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said the weather was a “bit unusual” for August, although not unprecedented.

On average two Augusts in every five years record winds of more than 50mph.

Mr Bell said there would be sunny and blustery spells on Saturday with a higher chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are set to reach 23c on Saturday and 21c on Sunday, according to the Met Office.