Cromer Pier welcomes back a variety show

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”.

On August 23, the Pavilion Theatre leapt back into life with a variety show which claims to be the first post-lockdown show of its type in the country.

Called ‘Strictly Variety’, the 90-minute show features three to four performers a night and will run every Thursday to Sunday until the end of September.

Among those to feature in the show are performers who would normally be away on cruise ships as well as local favourites such as Olly Day, who is compering the shows.

Mr Day said: “I was thrilled that my first day back at work was at the end of the pier and it’s great to be working with some of the finest acts in the entertainment business who, like me, are excited about getting back in front of a live audience again”.