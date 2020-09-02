Search

Advanced search

Cromer Pier welcomes back a variety show

PUBLISHED: 12:28 02 September 2020

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”. Picture: Nigel Hogg Productions

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”. Picture: Nigel Hogg Productions

Archant

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”.

On August 23, the Pavilion Theatre leapt back into life with a variety show which claims to be the first post-lockdown show of its type in the country.

You may also want to watch:

Called ‘Strictly Variety’, the 90-minute show features three to four performers a night and will run every Thursday to Sunday until the end of September.

Among those to feature in the show are performers who would normally be away on cruise ships as well as local favourites such as Olly Day, who is compering the shows.

Mr Day said: “I was thrilled that my first day back at work was at the end of the pier and it’s great to be working with some of the finest acts in the entertainment business who, like me, are excited about getting back in front of a live audience again”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

You could be set to inherit a fortune if your name is on this list of unclaimed estates

There are many unclaimed estates within Norfolk Photo: Getty

Cromer Pier welcomes back a variety show

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”. Picture: Nigel Hogg Productions

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins