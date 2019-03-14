Strictly winner Joe McFadden complains over lack of late night food in Norwich

Joe McFadden in The House on Cold Hill Credit: Helen Maybanks Copyright Helen Maybanks 2019

Strictly Come Dancing winner and Holby City star Joe McFadden was left feeling hungry after he struggled to get food after his Norwich show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich, you're a beautiful city but I'd be more likely to meet a Sasquatch than find a burger after 10pm on a Tuesday night...☹️ — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) March 12, 2019

Joe, who won the 2017 series of Strictly with Katya Jones, is at Norwich Theatre Royal all week in thriller The House on Cold Hill alongside former EastEnder Rita Simons.

But Joe, who was born in Glasgow, was faced with a real-life horror after Tuesday evening’s performance when he couldn’t find any food outlets open after the show.

He tweeted: “Norwich, you’re a beautiful city but I’d be more likely to meet a Sasquatch than find a burger after 10pm on a Tuesday night.”

Fans of the actor living in the area appeared to share his pain in finding a late night meal in the city.

Hey Norwich calling. Five Guys open until 11pm. Alternatively I'd happily rustle you up something any night of the week — Naomi Mills (@naomimills171) March 13, 2019

Jess wrote: “I live near Norwich and love it, but I have to agree with this.”

Megan added: “Tuesday nights are the worst, nowhere’s ever open! I feel your pain.”

But others were quick to suggest places he could have gone and Naomi Mills tweeted: “Hey Norwich calling.

“Five Guys open until 11pm, alternatively I’d happily rustle you something up any night of the week.”

Paul Bouchier tweeted: “Go to the Bicycle Shop cafe, great food and drinks post show.”

Whilst in the city, Joe has visited a number of city landmarks including The Forum, Norwich Cathedral and Norwich Puppet Theatre which he has posted on his Instagram.

Where should Joe visit for food after 10pm in Norwich? Let him know in the comments