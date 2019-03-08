Builders swoop to the rescue of Sid the seagull caught up in wire in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 17:36 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 03 July 2019
Benevolent builders swooped in to help a stricken seagull in Norwich city centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Chloe McEwan and Matt Wiles, who work at Towergate Insurance on Surrey Street, spotted the gull entangled in wire at the top of Bignold House, which was the original headquarters of Norwich Union.
And the pair rushed to find builders from firm R G Carter, working on nearby student flats, to see if they could help. A small crowd had gathered to take photos and find out what was going on.
But Damian Woods, from R G Carter, made some calls and got permission to bring a cherry picker around the corner and sent Ben Culyer and Billy Bales up to rescue the bird, who one worker named Sid.
They had to cut Sid free with wire cutters, and when they released him he seemed to have an injured leg. Mr Wiles said: "They've been brilliant, they couldn't have done more."