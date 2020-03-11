Search

Advanced search

Norwich's street pets get their own vets

PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 11 March 2020

Volunteer vets will be going out in Norwich to help treat the pets of homeless people. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Volunteer vets will be going out in Norwich to help treat the pets of homeless people. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A new branch of a national charity dedicated to making sure homeless people's pets are cared for has launched in Norwich.

Claire Willis will be heading up the volunteers with Street Vet. Picture: Ella WilkinsonClaire Willis will be heading up the volunteers with Street Vet. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

StreetVet Norwich provides free veterinary care, including general check-ups and vaccinations, to homeless people's pets.

Set up by Dr Claire Willis, 28, a vet at Taverham Vets, the group is the 17th in the country to be established and follows similar branches in Bristol, Cambridge and Bournemouth.

In order to operate, the branch has registered as its own practice and gained the support of three other practices which will provide assistance and small procedures at a reduced cost. The group also has a 43-strong team of volunteer vets and veterinary nurses who will be heading out into the city to provide on-the-street-care to pets.

Dr Willis said she had been overwhelmed by the response she had received from fellow vets when she put out a call for volunteers.

Hannah Watson and Els DeVrijer fom Street Vet Norwich who have been visitng homeless people in the city to provide vetinary care to their pets. Picture: Steet Vet NorwichHannah Watson and Els DeVrijer fom Street Vet Norwich who have been visitng homeless people in the city to provide vetinary care to their pets. Picture: Steet Vet Norwich

She said: 'We've got 43 vets and nurses from lots of different practices in and around Norfolk: 43 is an incredible number of volunteers, almost too many to manage.

'We're going to be limiting the number of people who go out each week because we don't want to be intimidating.'

You may also want to watch:

She said the group was also working with The People's Picnic and Help for Homeless Hounds Norwich, in order to gain the trust of homeless pet owners in the city.

Street Vet Norwich have been out in Norwich caring for the dogs and pets of the city's homeless. Picture; Street Vet NorwichStreet Vet Norwich have been out in Norwich caring for the dogs and pets of the city's homeless. Picture; Street Vet Norwich

Dr Willis said the group's work went beyond simply providing veterinary care to animals living on the street. She said: 'We've heard of people refusing health care for themselves as they worry about being away from their dog so we will also provide temporary accommodation for pets whilst their owner is away.

'Really our work doesn't stop with the animals, we want to support their owners too.

'Often their dogs are their lifeline and provide them with unconditional love and support they otherwise wouldn't have so we need to foster that bond.'

Anyone who wishes to support StreetVet Norwich can buy an item from the group's Amazon wish list which can be found here.

Street Vet Norwich, provides free veterinary care, including general check ups and vaccinations to homeless people’s pets. Picture: Street Vet NorwichStreet Vet Norwich, provides free veterinary care, including general check ups and vaccinations to homeless people’s pets. Picture: Street Vet Norwich

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West
Drive 24