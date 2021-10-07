New app launched to report areas people feel unsafe in Norfolk

Published: 1:03 PM October 7, 2021

The Street Safe app has been launched by Norfolk Police asking people to flag areas on a map where they don't feel safe. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A new app has been launched in Norfolk to let people report areas where they feel unsafe.

The Street Safe tool will allow anyone to anonymously flag public places where they have concerns for their safety.

While anyone can use it, it is hoped that women and girls in particular will use the digital platform.

The Street Safe App is being piloted across England and Wales - Credit: Norfolk Police

The app has been launched by the Home Office and Police Digital Service, and is being piloted across England and Wales until the end of November.

The initiative comes after the murder of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, which started a national conversation about the need for action to end violence against women.

Figures have shown that in recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of reports of sexual assault in Norfolk.

Earlier this month Norfolk police chief Paul Sanford vowed to make streets safer for women and girls.

The app can be accessed here.

