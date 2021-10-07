News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New app launched to report areas people feel unsafe in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:03 PM October 7, 2021   
Police are re-appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A11

The Street Safe app has been launched by Norfolk Police asking people to flag areas on a map where they don't feel safe.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A new app has been launched in Norfolk to let people report areas where they feel unsafe.

The Street Safe tool will allow anyone to anonymously flag public places where they have concerns for their safety.

While anyone can use it, it is hoped that women and girls in particular will use the digital platform.

Street Safe App Norfolk Police

The Street Safe App is being piloted across England and Wales - Credit: Norfolk Police

The app has been launched by the Home Office and Police Digital Service, and is being piloted across England and Wales until the end of November.

The initiative comes after the murder of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, which started a national conversation about the need for action to end violence against women.

Figures have shown that in recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of reports of sexual assault in Norfolk. 

Earlier this month Norfolk police chief Paul Sanford vowed to make streets safer for women and girls. 

The app can be accessed here.
 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road.

Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The eight passengers were rescued from the boat that was 75pc underwater when Hemsby Broads Rescue crews reached it.

Norfolk Live

Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon