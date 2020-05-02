Search

WATCH: Whole street gathers to celebrate couples lockdown wedding

PUBLISHED: 09:19 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 02 May 2020

Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A whole street gathered to celebrate what would have been the wedding day of a couple in Norfolk.

Emma Locke, 32, and her fiancé Joshua Leswell, 28, were due to get married on May 1, but the ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions have seen the couple face the heartache of postponing their big day.

But the 999 call handler and landscaper duo from Horsham St Faith didn’t let a global pandemic get in the way of the special occasion.

Every Friday at 11am the whole street have a coffee morning while social distancing, however this week everyone was invited to celebrate the couple’s big day.

Neighbours from up and down the street were suited and booted and shared a toast for the duo’s lockdown wedding celebration. Miss Locke said: “We have been so overwhelmed, the whole street came together. It was beautiful and amazing.

“After handing out the invitations and confetti we had a knock on the door from a violinist and singer who live up our road who offered to play some songs. We also had a morris dancer!

“We were devastated when we first had to move our wedding, but luckily our suppliers have moved the date.

“This has been the best day of my life, even when we do get married, I don’t think it will be as special as today.”

After celebrating with neighbours, the couple had a virtual wedding ceremony with friends and family across Norfolk through Zoom.

Miss Locke said: “We must have had about 35 people at our ceremony including our bridesmaids, groomsman and flower girls.

“We were in fits of belly laughter throughout the ceremony, our friend, who was dressed as the vicar made us sanitise our hands before putting on the rings. It was hilarious.”

For food, the couple had afternoon tea provided by All Caked Out along with Craft Burger and Brunette Bakes for their evening meal.

After some grub, the couple let their hair down with a virtual party and disco ball with friends and family.

The couple said their lockdown wedding was ‘perfect’.

