Search

Advanced search

New street food market at Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 12:58 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 24 June 2020

The Pigs in Edgefield is hosting a street food market,. Picture: Google Maps

The Pigs in Edgefield is hosting a street food market,. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A new street food market is coming to a north Norfolk pub.

The Pigs in Norwich Road, Edgefield, near Holt, will host the event with Street Food Market, from noon to 4pm on Saturday, June 27.

You may also want to watch:

It will be their first street food market and a spokesman said: “Nine street food vendors will be lined up on a six-acre field, We have a street foodie for every tastebud, along with a Vinyl DJ. What’s not to like?

“No booking is required for the Street Food Market, simply pay £3 per car upon entry, where large parking and picnic plots will be allocated per car. This is also a dog-friendly event.”

MORE: New street food van delivering chicken wings and tacos touring Norfolk

The line-up comprises The Bucket List, Moco Kitchen, Pig Out, Byfords Pizza, The Cabin, Squilla & Squidge, Geoff’s Gelato and East Coast Bars.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow

We all have a part to play in combating racism

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa