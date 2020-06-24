New street food market at Norfolk pub

A new street food market is coming to a north Norfolk pub.

The Pigs in Norwich Road, Edgefield, near Holt, will host the event with Street Food Market, from noon to 4pm on Saturday, June 27.

It will be their first street food market and a spokesman said: “Nine street food vendors will be lined up on a six-acre field, We have a street foodie for every tastebud, along with a Vinyl DJ. What’s not to like?

“No booking is required for the Street Food Market, simply pay £3 per car upon entry, where large parking and picnic plots will be allocated per car. This is also a dog-friendly event.”

The line-up comprises The Bucket List, Moco Kitchen, Pig Out, Byfords Pizza, The Cabin, Squilla & Squidge, Geoff’s Gelato and East Coast Bars.