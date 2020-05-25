‘Outdoor dining is going to be popular’ - Street food fair to tour Norfolk

A street food fair that will travel across Norfolk is set to go ahead with social distancing in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Street Food Fair will be launching in Attleborough on Saturday, May 30, with food being offered from Norfolk vendors as take-away.

Julie Briggs, director of organisers ClearCompany, said: “Our priority is to offer a diverse range of food in a way that is safe for all during social distancing.

“We are offering pre-orders direct to the chefs and marshals will be on site to support customers to collect safely.”

As further restrictions are relaxed, organisers hope to include the region’s musicians and artists in open air events.

She added: “We are really looking forward to increasing the number of chefs who are ready and waiting to serve, and also adding entertainment from musicians, theatre groups and dance acts.

“We believe outdoor dining is going to be popular in months to come and this is a great way of creating a new experience each week.”

The fair will be travelling to other market towns with venues and dates to be announced in Wymondham, Costessey, Dereham, Fakenham, Aylsham and Diss.

Nick Brewer, owner of Spanish street food enterprise Churros & Chorizo, is keen to revive street food trade for Norfolk chefs whose catering schedules were hit by the pandemic.

He said: “It’s great to work together as a collective, supporting each other to bring our food to towns around the region.

“A lot of us have been busy cooking to order and delivering with complicated delivery routes. We have done our best to keep going and had incredible support from our customers.

“This street food fair allows us to serve our customers weekly at a regular time and venue.”

Rameses Street Food, serving Egyptian cuisine, The Hen House Kitchen, cooking fried chicken, Debbie’s Dinky Donuts and The Hope Coffee Company will be at the launch in Attleborough’s Connaught Hall on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

For further information about the street food fair, its venues and menus visit clearcompany.org.uk/street-food