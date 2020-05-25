Search

Advanced search

‘Outdoor dining is going to be popular’ - Street food fair to tour Norfolk

25 May, 2020 - 10:18
The Street Food Fair is set to go-ahead. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Street Food Fair is set to go-ahead. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A street food fair that will travel across Norfolk is set to go ahead with social distancing in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Nick Brewer, owner of Churros and Chorizo Spanish Street Food. Photo: Nick BrewerNick Brewer, owner of Churros and Chorizo Spanish Street Food. Photo: Nick Brewer

The Street Food Fair will be launching in Attleborough on Saturday, May 30, with food being offered from Norfolk vendors as take-away.

Julie Briggs, director of organisers ClearCompany, said: “Our priority is to offer a diverse range of food in a way that is safe for all during social distancing.

“We are offering pre-orders direct to the chefs and marshals will be on site to support customers to collect safely.”

As further restrictions are relaxed, organisers hope to include the region’s musicians and artists in open air events.

Connaught Hall in Attleborough where the Street Food Fair will launch. Picture: ArchantConnaught Hall in Attleborough where the Street Food Fair will launch. Picture: Archant

She added: “We are really looking forward to increasing the number of chefs who are ready and waiting to serve, and also adding entertainment from musicians, theatre groups and dance acts.

You may also want to watch:

“We believe outdoor dining is going to be popular in months to come and this is a great way of creating a new experience each week.”

The fair will be travelling to other market towns with venues and dates to be announced in Wymondham, Costessey, Dereham, Fakenham, Aylsham and Diss.

Nick Brewer, owner of Spanish street food enterprise Churros & Chorizo, is keen to revive street food trade for Norfolk chefs whose catering schedules were hit by the pandemic.

He said: “It’s great to work together as a collective, supporting each other to bring our food to towns around the region.

“A lot of us have been busy cooking to order and delivering with complicated delivery routes. We have done our best to keep going and had incredible support from our customers.

“This street food fair allows us to serve our customers weekly at a regular time and venue.”

Rameses Street Food, serving Egyptian cuisine, The Hen House Kitchen, cooking fried chicken, Debbie’s Dinky Donuts and The Hope Coffee Company will be at the launch in Attleborough’s Connaught Hall on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

For further information about the street food fair, its venues and menus visit clearcompany.org.uk/street-food

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

The ‘Horsford Banksy’ on his mission to brighten up the street signs in his village

A mystery man has restored faded street signs in Horsford and repainted them in bright colours, with some being done as tributes to VE Day and the NHS. Picture: Supplied by the Horsford Banksy

Lowestoft teacher and musician Ian Prettyman was an East Anglian through and through

Ian Prettyman sets feet tapping and hands clapping with a rousing melodeon medley at St Mary’s Church in Beeston – scene of the final Mardling and Music Evening alongside Skip on Saturday, October 1, 2016

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Most Read

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

The ‘Horsford Banksy’ on his mission to brighten up the street signs in his village

A mystery man has restored faded street signs in Horsford and repainted them in bright colours, with some being done as tributes to VE Day and the NHS. Picture: Supplied by the Horsford Banksy

Lowestoft teacher and musician Ian Prettyman was an East Anglian through and through

Ian Prettyman sets feet tapping and hands clapping with a rousing melodeon medley at St Mary’s Church in Beeston – scene of the final Mardling and Music Evening alongside Skip on Saturday, October 1, 2016

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mental health trust blasted for ‘shocking’ fresh rise in out of area placements

The NSFT's service for children and young people on 80 St Stephens in Norwich. Photo: Google Maps

MP changes view and says Dominic Cummings should resign after flood of angry emails

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: Archant library.
Drive 24