Street collections raise hundreds for sight loss charity

Published: 6:14 PM June 30, 2021

Street donations helped raise hundreds of pounds for a charity which helps visually-impaired people.

The collections for Vision Norfolk were held on June 3 and made £1,365.27.

Money raised for the charity provides funds for daily support in the community, at its centres in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth, as well as supporting specialist housing for those affected by sight loss.

Just over £70.31 was collected in Wymondham and Diss, £72.84 was collected in Wroxham, £102.84 was collected in King's Lynn and Downham Market, £47.40 was collected in Attleborough, £110.47 was collected in Swaffham, £89.52 was collected in Dereham, £121.04 was collected in Cromer, £174.72 was collected in Holt, £71.16 was collected in Great Yarmouth and £504.64 was collected in Norwich.

For more information about the charity visit www.visionnorfolk.org.uk