News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Street collections raise hundreds for sight loss charity

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:14 PM June 30, 2021   
Gina Dormer, chief executive at the NNAB. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

Gina Dormer, chief executive at the NNAB. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Street donations helped raise hundreds of pounds for a charity which helps visually-impaired people.

The collections for Vision Norfolk were held on June 3 and made £1,365.27.

Money raised for the charity provides funds for daily support in the community, at its centres in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth, as well as supporting specialist housing for those affected by sight loss.

Just over £70.31 was collected in Wymondham and Diss, £72.84 was collected in Wroxham, £102.84 was collected in King's Lynn and Downham Market, £47.40 was collected in Attleborough, £110.47 was collected in Swaffham, £89.52 was collected in Dereham, £121.04 was collected in Cromer, £174.72 was collected in Holt, £71.16 was collected in Great Yarmouth and £504.64 was collected in Norwich.

For more information about the charity visit www.visionnorfolk.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News
South Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Almost a third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now received both doses of the coronavirus vacc

Coronavirus

'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus