Search

Advanced search

Royal recognition for Norfolk father’s decade-long battle against child poverty

PUBLISHED: 15:42 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 27 November 2018

Tom and Lucinda Dannatt with Sarah Duchess of York at the Street Child UK gala dinner. Photo: Gary Manhine

Tom and Lucinda Dannatt with Sarah Duchess of York at the Street Child UK gala dinner. Photo: Gary Manhine

Gary Manhine

A Norwich father has celebrated a decade of helping thousands of vulnerable children across the world’s poorest regions with a gala hosted by a royal duo.

Jake Humphrey and Sarah Duchess of York at the Kensington Palace Street Child UK gala dinner. Photo: Gary ManhineJake Humphrey and Sarah Duchess of York at the Kensington Palace Street Child UK gala dinner. Photo: Gary Manhine

Street Child UK marked the milestone with a gala dinner held at Kensington Palace on November 22, with royal guests and charity patrons Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie in attendance.

It was the royals’ first appearance at a Street Child UK event after they became ambassadors for the charity earlier this year.

The charity was founded in 2008 by Tom Dannatt from Norwich after he witnessed extreme child poverty on a trip to Sierra Leone.

What started as a mission to send 100 homeless children to school grew into a global revolution spanning 10 countries, helping more than 200,000 young people access education and a further 15,000 families set up businesses in their home towns.

In recognition of the charity’s extensive aid work, the UK government is doubling all donations received between now and February 21 2019 as part of its aid match-fund initiative.

Mr Dannatt said: “This is quite simply the best birthday present ever and a wonderful way to celebrate Street Child’s journey from 100 to 200,000 children and we are ambitious to do so much more in the next 10 years.”

Count Me In, which Street Child described as its “most ambitious appeal yet”, focuses on training teachers and refurbishing classrooms in impoverished areas and getting resources such as uniforms and books to students.

The government fund-matching is set to have a big impact on what the charity can provide.

On its website, the charity explained a £15 donation would become £30, enough to cover school fees, uniform and learning materials for one child.

A donation of £40, raised to £90 by the fund-match scheme, would provide learning materials for an entire class.

Mr Dannatt said: “Through education we give children the skills and knowledge to build a better future. The only way to ensure tomorrow is better than today is with education.”

The charity is aiming to raise £2 million from the public.

Give before February 21, 2019 and public donations to Street Child’s ‘Count Me In’ campaign will be matched by the UK Government.

Website: www.street-child.co.uk/count-me-in

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast