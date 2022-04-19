News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stays at Norfolk holiday homes being auctioned to help Ukraine

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:05 AM April 19, 2022
Tom Dannatt

Tom Dannatt - Credit: Mark Chivers Photography

Holiday homeowners across the county are auctioning stays at their properties to help the people of Ukraine.

Norfolk Cottage Agency, a letting firm, has joined up with local charity Street Child to support its Ukraine Crisis appeal to help children and families from the war-torn country.

 Tom and Alex Atkinson, the owners of Norfolk Cottage Agency

Tom and Alex Atkinson, the owners of Norfolk Cottage Agency. - Credit: Norfolk Cottage Agency

People can bid in an online auction to a stay at several properties across the county whose owners have signed up to scheme. The proceeds are then given to the charity.

Some of the locations include Sheringham, Holt, Brancaster, Blickling, Snettisham, Stiffkey, Cromer and Kelling Heath.

Street Child, which was founded by Tom Dannatt, from Norwich, in 2008, brings education and emergency aid to some of the poorest children in the world.

The auction is running until 8pm on Sunday, April 24.

Other locations beyond Norfolk are also on offer, including spots in Corfu, Cornwall, Oxfordshire, Croatia, Paris and southwest France.

To bid on a stay visit app.galabid.com/amazingstays/items

Or register by phone by texting 'amazingstays' followed by your full name to 07481337598.

Norfolk

