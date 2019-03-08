Search

International neighbours make street BBQ a regular event in town

PUBLISHED: 14:39 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 03 July 2019

A group of neighbours in Attleborough held an internation BBQ on their cul de sac. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Last month neighbours on a Norfolk housing estate took to the streets to eat cake and break down cultural barriers - now they have returned to make the event a regular feature.

More than 85 people living on Thorpe Drive in Attleborough once again piled onto the cul de sac to share dishes from home countries including Poland, Lithuania, the UK, Brazil, Bulgaria and Costa Rica.

Organisers Peter and Sharon Fitzgerald also constructed a large scale map for people to mark with flags, creating a picture of how much diversity the small community contains.

Mrs Fitzgerald said the BBQs were linked to an All Nations Café morning, which launched on Monday, July 1, at the Lighthouse on Hargham Road, Attleborough.

She said: "This is an opportunity for those from other nations who live locally to come and make friends, practise their English, understand more about British culture as they settle in to life here in Attleborough."

