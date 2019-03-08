Search

Advanced search

Is Netflix returning to Norfolk next week?

PUBLISHED: 10:37 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 08 November 2019

Jetty Street in Cromer could be a scene in the new production. Picture: Liz Murton

Jetty Street in Cromer could be a scene in the new production. Picture: Liz Murton

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A production team is coming to Cromer to film scenes for a movie, leading to car park closures and some disruption.

A streaming service, believed to be Netflix, is coming to Cromer for filming. Image: NetflixA streaming service, believed to be Netflix, is coming to Cromer for filming. Image: Netflix

Although the details have not yet been revealed, it is believed the team may be from the streaming service Netflix.

The filming means Cromer's Meadow Road car park will be closed between 7am on Monday, November 11 and 8am on Wednesday, November 13, and Runton Road car park will be closed from 6pm on Monday to 8am on Wednesday.

There will also be restricted access to the prom, and there is also a road closure order for Cromer's iconic Jetty Street from November 10 to 13.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said the details were confidential, but said the closures were due to filming by a "well-known internet streaming service".

A scene of Netflix's Jingle Jangle being filmed in Elm Hill, Norwich, earlier this year. Credit: James RandleA scene of Netflix's Jingle Jangle being filmed in Elm Hill, Norwich, earlier this year. Credit: James Randle

Tim Adams, town, district and county councillor for Cromer, said such filming projects helped raise the profile of Cromer and north Norfolk and said he hoped the area would benefit from them.

He said: "We're finding filming is happening quite regularly these days."

This would not be the first time Netflix has filmed in Norfolk this year. In June, a production team came to Elm Hill in Norwich to film scenes for a Christmas film, Jingle Jangle, starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker.

Access to Cromer's promenade will be restricted during the filming. Photo: Getty ImagesAccess to Cromer's promenade will be restricted during the filming. Photo: Getty Images

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘It was a struggle to pay staff’ - businesses slam roadworks misery

Olsiana Cela, 32, owner of the Bay Hair salon on Earlham Road. She said business has been negatively impacted after roadworks were started on the junction next to her business. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

‘You could be left £315 out of pocket’ - Warning over postal scam

The hoax chain email and Facebook post circulating has prompted a warning from Suffolk Trading Standards. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

Six fire crews battle blaze at holiday park

Six fire crews tackled a fire at Haven holiday park in Hopton. Picture: Google Maps

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Climate change: What will our low-carbon farming landscape look like by 2050?

Precision techniques can help farmers meet their 'net-zero' emissions targets. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists