Is Netflix returning to Norfolk next week?

Jetty Street in Cromer could be a scene in the new production. Picture: Liz Murton (c) copyright citizenside.com

A production team is coming to Cromer to film scenes for a movie, leading to car park closures and some disruption.

A streaming service, believed to be Netflix, is coming to Cromer for filming. Image: Netflix A streaming service, believed to be Netflix, is coming to Cromer for filming. Image: Netflix

Although the details have not yet been revealed, it is believed the team may be from the streaming service Netflix.

The filming means Cromer's Meadow Road car park will be closed between 7am on Monday, November 11 and 8am on Wednesday, November 13, and Runton Road car park will be closed from 6pm on Monday to 8am on Wednesday.

There will also be restricted access to the prom, and there is also a road closure order for Cromer's iconic Jetty Street from November 10 to 13.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said the details were confidential, but said the closures were due to filming by a "well-known internet streaming service".

A scene of Netflix's Jingle Jangle being filmed in Elm Hill, Norwich, earlier this year. Credit: James Randle A scene of Netflix's Jingle Jangle being filmed in Elm Hill, Norwich, earlier this year. Credit: James Randle

Tim Adams, town, district and county councillor for Cromer, said such filming projects helped raise the profile of Cromer and north Norfolk and said he hoped the area would benefit from them.

He said: "We're finding filming is happening quite regularly these days."

This would not be the first time Netflix has filmed in Norfolk this year. In June, a production team came to Elm Hill in Norwich to film scenes for a Christmas film, Jingle Jangle, starring Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker.

Access to Cromer's promenade will be restricted during the filming. Photo: Getty Images Access to Cromer's promenade will be restricted during the filming. Photo: Getty Images

