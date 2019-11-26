Stray dog found wandering along busy A12

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray brown and white Yorkshire terrier dog with its owner, after it was found along the A12, near Kessingland on Tuesday, November 25. Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Yorkshire Terrier, who was found wandering along a stretch of the busy A12.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray brown and white Yorkshire terrier dog with its owner, after it was found along the A12, near Kessingland on Tuesday, November 25.

Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a stray dog report for a brown and white Yorkshire terrier.

"The dog was found along the A12, Kessingland.

"The dog is chipped but not wearing a collar.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can also message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.