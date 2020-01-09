Can you help trace the owners of stray dog?

A stray white, brown and black terrier/whippet cross dog was found near the Camp Road/Raglan Street area of Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray dog, who was found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray dog with her owner after she was found in Lowestoft.

The white, brown and black terrier/whippet cross dog was found in Lowestoft on Thursday morning, January 9.

Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a report for a stray white, brown and black terrier/whippet cross found near the Camp Road/Raglan Street area of Lowestoft.

"She is not wearing a collar, however she is chipped but the contact details are not up to date.

"If you know who she could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.