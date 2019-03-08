Can you help find the owners of 'very skinny' stray Terrier?

The Terrier was found wandering along Ethel Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a dark brown and black male terrier, which was found wandering along Ethel Road in Lowestoft on Wednesday, September 11, with its owner.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, it said: "We have a received a stray dog report for a male dark brown/black Terrier found wandering Ethel Road, Lowestoft.

"The dog is not wearing a collar.

"He is very skinny and was first spotted wandering last week but was only caught on Wednesday.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, or know who the owner is please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.