Can you help trace owners of stray dog?

PUBLISHED: 10:13 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 15 April 2020

A stray female Staffordshire Terrier with a cream collar but no tag was found on Homefield Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of a stray Staffordshire Terrier, which was found in Lowestoft.

The female Staffordshire Terrier, which has a cream collar but no tag, was found on Homefield Avenue in Lowestoft on Tuesday, April 14.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, they said: “We have received a report for a stray dog, a female Staffordshire Terrier with a cream collar but no tag.

“She was found on Homefield Avenue, Lowestoft.

“If you know who she belongs to, please call us on 03330 162000.”

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk – lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

The latest appeal comes after three stray dogs were found in the Mutford area of Lowestoft on Monday, April 6.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

