Stray dog found wandering the streets

A stray brindle with white chest Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog was found on Lime Avenue, Lowestoft on Thursday, November 28.

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Staffordshire bull terrier, which was found wandering along the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray, which is a brindle with a white chest, with its owner, after it was found on Lime Avenue, Lowestoft, on Thursday, November 28.

Appealing for help, the team posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a report for a stray brindle with white chest Staffordshire bull terrier found on Lime Avenue, Lowestoft.

"The dog is not wearing a collar, it is chipped but it is out-of-date.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively, people can message the team via its East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.