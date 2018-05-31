Can you help trace the owners of stray Springer cross?
PUBLISHED: 11:43 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 25 November 2019
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Springer cross, who was found wandering the streets.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray black Springer cross dog, found in Worlingham, near Beccles on Monday, November 25, with its owner.
Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.
It said: "We have received a stray dog report for a black Springer cross.
"The dog was found in Worlingham.
"The dog is not chipped or wearing a collar.
"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."
Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.
