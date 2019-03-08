Can you help find the owners of Bobby the Shih-Tzu?

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a Shih-Tzu dog, who was found on a popular park.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray Shih-Tzu, found in Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 15 with his owner.

Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a stray dog report of a cream and white male Shih-Tzu.

"He was found in Normanston Park, Lowestoft. His name is Bobby, he was found not wearing a collar.

If you know who he could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.