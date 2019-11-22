Can you help trace the owners of a stray Lurcher?
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Lurcher, who was found near a village road.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray Lurcher dog, found near Blowers Lane near Rushmere - between Lowestoft and Beccles - on Friday, November 22, with its owner.
Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.
It said: "We have received a report for a stray sandy coloured lurcher.
"The dog was found near Blowers Lane, Rushmere.
"The dog is wearing a red collar.
"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."
Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.
