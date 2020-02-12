Search

Advanced search

Stray dog found wandering along busy A12

PUBLISHED: 09:58 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 12 February 2020

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray lurcher found wandering along the A12 at Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray lurcher found wandering along the A12 at Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering along the A12.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray beige long haired lurcher with its owner, after she was found along the A12 in the Kessingland area on Tuesday, February 11.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page on February 11, it said: "We have received a report for a beige long haired lurcher that was found along the A12, Kessingland.

"The dog was wearing a brown collar.

"If you know who she could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

The latest appeal comes after the East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team issued a call for help to trace the owners of two stray dogs that were spotted in Barsham, near Beccles, and in Lowestoft last month.

Most Read

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

“We have soldiers around the town”: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“We have soldiers around the town”: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

‘I hope I never experience it again in my life’ - Naisy on pain of City relegation

Former Norwich City midfielder Steven Naismith is in a sticky situation with Hearts at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

City restaurant fights back after low food hygiene rating

Spice Lounge has recently been awarded a 4 star food hygiene rating. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24