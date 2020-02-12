Stray dog found wandering along busy A12

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray lurcher found wandering along the A12 at Kessingland. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering along the A12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray beige long haired lurcher with its owner, after she was found along the A12 in the Kessingland area on Tuesday, February 11.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page on February 11, it said: "We have received a report for a beige long haired lurcher that was found along the A12, Kessingland.

"The dog was wearing a brown collar.

"If you know who she could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

The latest appeal comes after the East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team issued a call for help to trace the owners of two stray dogs that were spotted in Barsham, near Beccles, and in Lowestoft last month.