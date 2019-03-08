Can you help trace the owners of stray Jack Russell?

A stray white and tan Jack Russell was found on Beech Road, Carlton Colville on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray dog found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray white and tan Jack Russell, which was found in the Carlton Colville area of Lowestoft on Thursday, July 11 with its owner.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page on July 11, it said: "We have received a stray dog report of a white and tan Jack Russell that was found along Beech Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft this afternoon.

"She was found wearing a black and red zigzag collar, but unfortunately the microchip is out of date.

"She is an old dog, and has a wart on her upper back.

"If you know who she could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.