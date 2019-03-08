Can you help reunite stray French Bulldog with his owner?

The stray dog was found on Halesworth Millennium Green. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a French Bulldog who was found in a popular park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is hoping to reunite a stray tan French Bulldog, which was found on Halesworth Millennium Green on Friday, June 21, with his owner.

Issuing an appeal for help on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, it said: "We have received a stray dog report of a tan French Bulldog that was found at Millennium Park in Halesworth this morning (Friday, June 21).

"Dog was found wearing a grey collar, but unfortunately is not chipped.

"If you know who he could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."