Can you help reunite stray French Bulldog with his owner?
PUBLISHED: 14:34 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 June 2019
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a French Bulldog who was found in a popular park.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is hoping to reunite a stray tan French Bulldog, which was found on Halesworth Millennium Green on Friday, June 21, with his owner.
Issuing an appeal for help on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, it said: "We have received a stray dog report of a tan French Bulldog that was found at Millennium Park in Halesworth this morning (Friday, June 21).
"Dog was found wearing a grey collar, but unfortunately is not chipped.
"If you know who he could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."
