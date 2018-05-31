Search

Can you help find the owners of two stray dogs?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 January 2020

Appeals have been launched to trace the owners of two stray dogs, with one found in the Lowestoft area. Picture: Nick Butcher

Appeals have gone out to trace the owners of two stray dogs found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray Lurcher/Greyhound and a stray American Bulldog with their owners.

Issuing appeals for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, it said: "The stray Lurcher/Greyhound dog, last seen in Barsham, is brindle (brown/black) coloured and wearing a collar with a small disc attached.

"Sightings of the dog have been since Friday, January 17, in Barsham, Beccles.

"He is extremely nervous/scared."

The stray American Bulldog was found in the Lowestoft area. It said: "She is not wearing a collar, however she is chipped but the contact details are not up to date.

"She is white with black spots.

"We believe the dog was abandoned as she smells of urine and is very timid of human contact."

If you know who the dogs belong to, or who the owners are, please call 03330 162 000.

