Can you help trace the owners of stray Staffie?

PUBLISHED: 16:08 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 November 2019

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray Staffie dog, found on London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 19, with his owner. Picture: Google Images

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Staffie, who was found near a busy road.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray Staffie dog, found on London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 19, with his owner.

Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a stray Staffie.

"She was found on London Road South off Rectory Road, Lowestoft.

"The dog is light brown with a white patch on chest and neck.

"She is not wearing a collar.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

