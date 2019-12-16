Can you help find the owners of stray Terrier?

A stray sandy coloured Staffordshire Cross dog was found near Woodside, Brampton. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Staffordshire Terrier, who was found wandering the streets.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray sandy coloured Staffordshire Cross dog with its owner, after it was found in Brampton, near Beccles.

Appealing for help, they posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a stray dog report for a sandy coloured Staffordshire Cross found near Woodside, Brampton.

"The dog is wearing a blue collar and is chipped but unfortunately the chip is not registered.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can also message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.