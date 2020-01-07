Can you help find the owners of stray Border Terrier dog?
PUBLISHED: 08:45 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 07 January 2020
Archant
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray dog, who was found wandering along the streets.
The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray Border Terrier dog, which was found in Oulton, Lowestoft on Monday, January 6 with its owner.
Appealing for help, they have posted a call for information on Facebook.
It said: "We have received a report for a stray Border Terrier found near Oulton Community Centre.
"The dog is wearing a Burgundy collar with four diamond bones on it.
"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."
Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.
