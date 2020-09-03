Large straw stack catches fire in barn
PUBLISHED: 08:10 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 03 September 2020
Archant
A large straw stack has been left to burn after it caught fire.
The blaze in the Dutch barn on Norwich Road, Langley, started just before 4.30am on Thursday, September 3.
Around 20 tonnes of straw caught fire in the agricultural barn off the main road.
Two crews from Long Stratton and Earlham were called to the incident.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the firefighters left just after 6am and would monitor the fire which was being left to burn-out.
