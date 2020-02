Firefighters tackling straw stack blaze

A straw stack has caught fire in Antingham, near North Walsham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A straw stack has caught fire in north Norfolk.

The blaze broke out in Antingham, near North Walsham, just after 7.30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Firefighters from North Walsham and Mundesley were called and are expected to be on the scene throughout the night, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.